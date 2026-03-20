Integer (NYSE:ITGR) VP Sells $70,125.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) VP Tommy Thomas sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at $372,385. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $127.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

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Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.73 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Integer by 293.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,489.5% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

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About Integer

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Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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