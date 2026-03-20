Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 50,787.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,442,029 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.84% of Integer worth $28,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Integer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 8.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Integer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Integer Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ITGR opened at $84.49 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $127.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.73 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at $372,385. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Further Reading

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