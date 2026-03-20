Insurance Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

Wells Fargo & Company, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Chubb, United Parcel Service, and Progressive are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—such as life, health, property & casualty, and reinsurance—giving investors ownership in those firms. Their value reflects underwriting results, premium growth, claims experience and investment income on reserves, so they often offer stable dividends but remain exposed to interest-rate moves and large catastrophe or reserve shortfall risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MRSH)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Featured Articles