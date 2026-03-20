Insperity (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul Sarvadi Acquires 16,987 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Sarvadi purchased 16,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $383,566.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 474,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,718,048.60. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insperity Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $22.73 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a market cap of $857.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 0.53.

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Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 27.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 527,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 115,165 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Insperity by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 51,328 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,521 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,202,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,355,000 after acquiring an additional 415,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price objective on Insperity in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

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Insperity Company Profile

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Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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