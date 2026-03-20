Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $281.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $299.49.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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