Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $64,776.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 239,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,368,024. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SEA Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $139.86. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SEA by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of SEA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,791,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,983 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $88,924,000 after buying an additional 70,070 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 168,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,024,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SE

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.