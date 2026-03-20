Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $164,559.52 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick Caldwell sold 42,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $164,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 880,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,490.16. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.2%

PTON stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

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Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America set a $9.00 price objective on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 110,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 471,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

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Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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