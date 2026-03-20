Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) CFO Sells $1,058,078.56 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Glickman sold 98,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,058,078.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 735,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,790.18. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 26th, Todd Glickman sold 12,532 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $123,064.24.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 3.16. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 254.71%.The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,691,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,896,000 after buying an additional 1,330,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,597,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,737,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 501,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,307,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,228 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

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Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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