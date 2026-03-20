Insider Selling: Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) CAO Sells $115,527.75 in Stock

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $115,527.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,900.75. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ewan William Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Ewan William Hamilton sold 5,797 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $325,675.46.

On Friday, March 13th, Ewan William Hamilton sold 4,830 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $264,442.50.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 3.4%

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,593,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

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Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Further Reading

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