Insider Buying: Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Insider Purchases $11,560.00 in Stock

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) insider Russell Devendorf bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $11,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 286,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,887.68. The trade was a 0.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $260.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.09 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

SDHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Smith Douglas Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith Douglas Homes

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.