Insider Buying: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Director Acquires $40,880.00 in Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) Director Brent Rosenthal bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,980. This represents a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

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Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 43.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 750,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,326 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 840.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 65,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pitney Bowes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pitney Bowes

About Pitney Bowes

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Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

Further Reading

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