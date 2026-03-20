IG Group (LON:IGG) Announces Earnings Results

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 196.66 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IG Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 35.26%.

Here are the key takeaways from IG Group’s conference call:

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IG reported strong commercial momentum with organic new customer acquisition up 54% , net trading revenue topping GBP 1bn, an upgraded 2026 growth outlook, and a further GBP 125m share buyback .

, net trading revenue topping GBP 1bn, an upgraded 2026 growth outlook, and a further . Product expansion accelerated — IG shipped 37 products in 2025, launched zero‑commission stock trading in multiple markets, completed the Freetrade and Independent Reserve deals, secured FCA/MiCA crypto licenses, and will roll out a unified multi‑asset platform in the UK later this year.

in the UK later this year. Financials show record revenue (GBP 1.1bn+) and strong EBITDA margins (>47%), but costs rose 13% (marketing +31% and GBP 62m legal/professional), with a GBP 76m one‑off Small Exchange gain excluded from adjusted EPS.

Management launched a strategic review to “maximize shareholder value,” explicitly considering acquisitions, domicile/legal structure and listing options, and potential combinations — a value‑unlocking but currently uncertain process.

to “maximize shareholder value,” explicitly considering acquisitions, domicile/legal structure and listing options, and potential combinations — a value‑unlocking but currently uncertain process. Efficiency and tech progress — self‑service rates now >70%, cost‑to‑serve down 13% since 2023, and targeted AI squads across onboarding, servicing and trading aimed at both cost savings and revenue uplift.

IG Group Stock Performance

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 1,441 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.64. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 860 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,346.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81.

Key IG Group News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting IG Group this week:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,302.

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IG Group Company Profile

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IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients. IG Group continues to innovate its offering for the new generation of tomorrow’s

investors through its IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum, and DailyFX brands.

Established in 1974, IG Group is a London-headquartered FTSE 250 company offering its clients access to ~19,000

financial markets through its offices spread across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

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