IFP Advisors Inc Sells 13,604 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 111.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Corning Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $162.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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