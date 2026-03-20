IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 11,886 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darden Wealth Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.