Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,430 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,057,000 after acquiring an additional 197,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,922,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,827,000 after purchasing an additional 406,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,802,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,557,000 after purchasing an additional 432,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,279 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $128.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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