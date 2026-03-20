Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 411,744 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 411,744 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Five Below by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Guggenheim set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.19.

Five Below Trading Up 10.7%

FIVE stock opened at $235.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $237.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 5,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $1,036,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,532,338.40. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $1,709,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,382.60. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,554. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Five Below News

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Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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