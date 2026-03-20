Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $8.82 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83,542 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,948,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 2,966,048 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,903,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $955,855,000 after buying an additional 1,983,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,303,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,137,000 after buying an additional 1,134,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

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Restaurant Brands International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — Traders purchased roughly 273,975 call options (a ~22,468% jump vs. typical volume), signaling strong speculative bets or institutional hedging that can drive short‑term upside and liquidity. Options Activity

Unusually large call buying — Traders purchased roughly 273,975 call options (a ~22,468% jump vs. typical volume), signaling strong speculative bets or institutional hedging that can drive short‑term upside and liquidity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target bump — Oppenheimer raised its price target to $85 and rated QSR “outperform,” adding fresh sell‑side conviction and potential upward re‑rating pressure. Oppenheimer Note

Analyst upgrade/target bump — Oppenheimer raised its price target to $85 and rated QSR “outperform,” adding fresh sell‑side conviction and potential upward re‑rating pressure. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — RBI raised the quarterly payout to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.5% yield) with an ex‑dividend date of March 19; higher yield and income appeal can attract dividend investors. Dividend Announcement

Dividend increase — RBI raised the quarterly payout to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.5% yield) with an ex‑dividend date of March 19; higher yield and income appeal can attract dividend investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst picture — Consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $79 and a range of ratings; constructive but not uniformly bullish, implying modest upside vs. current levels. Analyst Coverage

Mixed analyst picture — Consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $79 and a range of ratings; constructive but not uniformly bullish, implying modest upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~82%) — Big fund ownership can mute day‑to‑day volatility but also amplify moves when large rebalances occur. Institutional Holdings

High institutional ownership (~82%) — Big fund ownership can mute day‑to‑day volatility but also amplify moves when large rebalances occur. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Multiple executives sold large blocks this week (CEO Joshua Kobza sold ~200,000 shares; CFO Sami Siddiqui and other senior officers also executed sizable sales), totaling roughly several hundred thousand shares. Concentrated insider exits can create near‑term selling pressure and raise governance or timing questions for some investors. SEC Filing (CEO Form 4)

Insider Buying and Selling

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1%

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,877,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 478,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,471.05. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $754,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,209.60. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 435,191 shares of company stock worth $31,829,606 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $75.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

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Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Featured Stories

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