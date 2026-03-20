Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 71,838 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,838 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Red Rock Resorts worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 154,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $77.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 58.13% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm had revenue of $511.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

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