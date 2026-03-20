HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised HSBC from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key HSBC News

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in HSBC by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC is accelerating an AI-driven transformation that includes plans to redeploy roughly $1.5B and to automate middle- and back-office tasks — a move that could materially lower costs and improve margins over time. HSBC Eyes AI-Led Workforce Reduction

HSBC is accelerating an AI-driven transformation that includes plans to redeploy roughly $1.5B and to automate middle- and back-office tasks — a move that could materially lower costs and improve margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment includes fresh buys: HSBC was listed among Zacks’ top income/value picks (Zacks Rank #1), which may support investor demand for the stock if earnings and dividend outlooks remain intact. Best Income Stocks to Buy

Analyst sentiment includes fresh buys: HSBC was listed among Zacks’ top income/value picks (Zacks Rank #1), which may support investor demand for the stock if earnings and dividend outlooks remain intact. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC issued AT1 bonds recently, raising about US$2.5B, which helps maintain its capital flexibility amid the overhaul but doesn’t materially change near-term operating dynamics. AT1 bond issuance

HSBC issued AT1 bonds recently, raising about US$2.5B, which helps maintain its capital flexibility amid the overhaul but doesn’t materially change near-term operating dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Management is publicly discussing strategy and the shift toward Asia/core businesses (European Financials conference materials), offering transparency but no immediate profit-readthrough. Conference presentation transcript

Management is publicly discussing strategy and the shift toward Asia/core businesses (European Financials conference materials), offering transparency but no immediate profit-readthrough. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report HSBC is weighing cuts of up to ~20,000 roles (about 10% of the workforce) as AI replaces non-client-facing work; markets often react negatively to large restructuring news because of execution risk, severance costs and potential service disruption. Reuters: HSBC mulls job cuts

Multiple outlets report HSBC is weighing cuts of up to ~20,000 roles (about 10% of the workforce) as AI replaces non-client-facing work; markets often react negatively to large restructuring news because of execution risk, severance costs and potential service disruption. Negative Sentiment: Commentary notes HSBC’s share price has already corrected from this year’s highs, suggesting investor sensitivity to restructuring risk and European bank sector weakness. Invezz: share price outlook

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. HSBC has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 148.43%.

About HSBC

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HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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