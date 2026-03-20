HSBC Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $158.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HSBC from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

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Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $659.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $160.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

About Exxon Mobil

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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