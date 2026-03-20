Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,815 SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF $SPGM

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGM. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 640.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report).

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