Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,159,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,220,000 after buying an additional 311,232 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 136,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 112,686 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

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