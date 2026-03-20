Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,186 Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,444,000.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $448.57 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $187.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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