Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 107,939 Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFLR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 1,106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.72. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis. SFLR was launched on Nov 8, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.