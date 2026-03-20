Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,531,000 after buying an additional 4,407,252 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 320,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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