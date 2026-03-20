Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $150.29 and traded as low as $149.54. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $149.64, with a volume of 11,926,295 shares changing hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 79.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 107.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 19,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500). The Health Care Select Sector Index includes companies from the industries, such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare providers and services, healthcare equipment and supplies, biotechnology, life sciences tools and services, and healthcare technology.

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