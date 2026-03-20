Head to Head Review: Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) & Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC)

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) and Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Black Titan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk & Volatility

Black Titan has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $180,000.00 68.18 -$4.71 million ($2.95) -0.46 Commerce.com $342.35 million 0.64 -$19.34 million ($0.23) -11.74

This table compares Black Titan and Commerce.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Black Titan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerce.com. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Titan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Black Titan and Commerce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64% Commerce.com -5.65% -8.33% -1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Titan and Commerce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Commerce.com 3 2 2 0 1.86

Commerce.com has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 106.79%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than Black Titan.

Summary

Commerce.com beats Black Titan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Titan

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Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developingproprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.

About Commerce.com

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BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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