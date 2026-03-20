HC Wainwright Issues Negative Estimate for ANRO Earnings

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Alto Neuroscience in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $703.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

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Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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