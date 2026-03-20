Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Insider Alastair Lyons CBE Buys 31,610 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Lyons CBE purchased 31,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 per share, for a total transaction of £48,995.50.

Harworth Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Harworth Group stock traded down GBX 2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 154.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,924. The company has a current ratio of 457.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93. The company has a market capitalization of £501.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 165.76. Harworth Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 153.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 190.50.

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Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWG. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 201 to GBX 202 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harworth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.75.

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About Harworth Group

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Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

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