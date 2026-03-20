Harris Faqueri Buys 3,000 Shares of SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Harris Faqueri bought 3,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,200. This represents a 30.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.55.

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SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.82%.

SR Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. SR Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 142.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 4,158.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SR Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered SR Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp Company Profile

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SR Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a broad array of banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The firm focuses on serving community markets and maintaining close relationships with individuals, small businesses and local institutions.

Its product suite includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. On the lending side, SR Bancorp offers consumer, residential mortgage and commercial loans, as well as specialized lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

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