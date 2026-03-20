Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) versus Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Head to Head Contrast

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Hagerty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty 5.98% 16.24% 4.81% Universal Insurance 11.41% 37.28% 6.02%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $1.46 billion 2.42 $49.02 million $0.33 31.16 Universal Insurance $1.60 billion 0.58 $182.95 million $6.31 5.23

This table compares Hagerty and Universal Insurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hagerty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hagerty has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hagerty and Universal Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 4 4 0 2.50 Universal Insurance 0 0 2 1 3.33

Hagerty presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.15%. Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.23%. Given Hagerty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hagerty is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Hagerty on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts. In addition, it offers HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models. Further, the company offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. Hagerty, Inc. is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for various carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.