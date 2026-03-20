H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 518.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

H World Group has a payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H World Group to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

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H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HTHT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded H World Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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