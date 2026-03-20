H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 518.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.
H World Group has a payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H World Group to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.
H World Group Price Performance
HTHT stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.
In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.
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