Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.86. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.04 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRDN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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