GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Announces Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%.
Here are the key takeaways from GrowGeneration’s conference call:
- Company executed a structural turnaround in 2025 with private‑label penetration rising to 32.8% (35.8% in Q4), gross margin up 370 bps to 26.8%, and adjusted EBITDA improving by $8.5M to -$6M; management guides to roughly break‑even adjusted EBITDA and 27%–29% gross margins for 2026.
- GrowGen cut operating expenses by about $27M (28%) in 2025 and says these are permanent structural savings, underpinning the path to profitability even with modest revenue growth.
- Balance sheet strength supports capital returns and optionality: the company ended 2025 with $46.1M cash, no debt, and a board‑authorized repurchase program for up to 10 million shares (management plans to execute gradually).
- Strategic shift toward a B2B, brand‑led model: expansion of proprietary brands across Viagrow/major retailers, distribution deals (Arid Sales, V1 Solutions), GrowGen Build projects, and MMI Storage Solutions (FY revenue $27.5M) aim to diversify channels and geographies but will take time to scale.
- Top‑line and legacy retail risk remain: FY 2025 revenue fell to $161.7M from $188.9M due to store consolidations, GAAP net loss was $24M and adjusted EBITDA is still negative, and management expects further store exits (targeting ~15 by year‑end), so execution risk persists.
GrowGeneration Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRWG
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp. is the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, serving commercial and home growers of all experience levels. The company offers a broad assortment of cultivation supplies, including high-efficiency LED lighting, climate control systems, irrigation and fertigation equipment, growing media and nutrients. Through its retail outlets and e-commerce platform, GrowGeneration caters to indoor and outdoor horticultural operations, with a particular focus on the rapidly expanding legal cannabis market.
In addition to its product offerings, GrowGeneration provides design, consulting and project management services for turnkey cultivation facilities.
Further Reading
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