GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Announces Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%.

Here are the key takeaways from GrowGeneration’s conference call:

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Company executed a structural turnaround in 2025 with private‑label penetration rising to 32.8% (35.8% in Q4) , gross margin up 370 bps to 26.8%, and adjusted EBITDA improving by $8.5M to -$6M; management guides to roughly break‑even adjusted EBITDA and 27%–29% gross margins for 2026.

Company executed a structural turnaround in 2025 with , gross margin up 370 bps to 26.8%, and adjusted EBITDA improving by $8.5M to -$6M; management guides to roughly break‑even adjusted EBITDA and 27%–29% gross margins for 2026. GrowGen cut operating expenses by about $27M (28%) in 2025 and says these are permanent structural savings, underpinning the path to profitability even with modest revenue growth.

GrowGen cut operating expenses by about $27M (28%) in 2025 and says these are permanent structural savings, underpinning the path to profitability even with modest revenue growth. Balance sheet strength supports capital returns and optionality: the company ended 2025 with $46.1M cash, no debt, and a board‑authorized repurchase program for up to 10 million shares (management plans to execute gradually).

Balance sheet strength supports capital returns and optionality: the company ended 2025 with $46.1M cash, no debt, and a board‑authorized repurchase program for up to 10 million shares (management plans to execute gradually). Strategic shift toward a B2B, brand‑led model: expansion of proprietary brands across Viagrow/major retailers, distribution deals (Arid Sales, V1 Solutions), GrowGen Build projects, and MMI Storage Solutions (FY revenue $27.5M) aim to diversify channels and geographies but will take time to scale.

Strategic shift toward a B2B, brand‑led model: expansion of proprietary brands across Viagrow/major retailers, distribution deals (Arid Sales, V1 Solutions), GrowGen Build projects, and MMI Storage Solutions (FY revenue $27.5M) aim to diversify channels and geographies but will take time to scale. Top‑line and legacy retail risk remain: FY 2025 revenue fell to $161.7M from $188.9M due to store consolidations, GAAP net loss was $24M and adjusted EBITDA is still negative, and management expects further store exits (targeting ~15 by year‑end), so execution risk persists.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,193.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 792,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 730,968 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,380,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 271,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,019,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 55.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 519,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 184,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

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About GrowGeneration

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GrowGeneration Corp. is the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, serving commercial and home growers of all experience levels. The company offers a broad assortment of cultivation supplies, including high-efficiency LED lighting, climate control systems, irrigation and fertigation equipment, growing media and nutrients. Through its retail outlets and e-commerce platform, GrowGeneration caters to indoor and outdoor horticultural operations, with a particular focus on the rapidly expanding legal cannabis market.

In addition to its product offerings, GrowGeneration provides design, consulting and project management services for turnkey cultivation facilities.

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