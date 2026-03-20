Groupama Asset Managment Takes $2.36 Million Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certuity LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,694.82. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $108.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $111.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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