Groupama Asset Managment Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.37. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $54.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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