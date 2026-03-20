Groupama Asset Managment Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Intel News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Intel’s new Xeon 6 processors are being used as the CPU in NVIDIA DGX Rubin NVL8 systems, highlighting broader OEM validation of Intel’s AI server roadmap. Intel Xeon 6 is being used as processor for NVIDIA DGX Rubin NVL8 systems
- Positive Sentiment: Intel announced an expanded collaboration with Versa to run AI‑driven networking, security and analytics on Xeon 6 at the intelligent edge — a commercial use case that could drive incremental CPU and platform revenue. Versa Extends Collaboration with Intel to Bring AI-Powered Security and Networking to the Intelligent Edge
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes Intel is pushing into AI hardware and investor narratives are shifting from “laggard” to “player” in AI infrastructure, supporting momentum in the shares. Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Gains as New Push Into AI Hardware Takes Hold
- Positive Sentiment: Intel is expanding advanced packaging capacity with a new Malaysian plant — a supply‑side catalyst that can improve margins and time‑to‑market for packaged AI chips. Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Surges With New Malaysian Advanced Packaging Plant
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI sector commentary (multiple Motley Fool pieces) is driving investor interest in AI-capable chipmakers; Intel is mentioned among potential long‑term beneficiaries but these are market‑wide narratives rather than company‑specific catalysts. Should You Really Buy Artificial Intelligence Stocks Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: A bearish analysis summarized in InsiderMonkey highlights valuation concerns and raises a counterargument to bullish narratives; this keeps some investors cautious about follow‑through. Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Industry group says Malaysian chipmakers are monitoring helium supply disruptions tied to geopolitical tensions — a potential short‑term risk for advanced packaging and fab operations. Chipmakers in Malaysia monitoring risks from helium supply disruptions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Intel
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Intel Price Performance
Intel stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.37. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $54.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intel
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
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