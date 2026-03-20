Groupama Asset Managment Has $2.20 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $10,776,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of HWM opened at $232.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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