Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 192.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6,347.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on BLK
BlackRock News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust is driving sizable institutional inflows and reshaping demand for BTC exposure, supporting AUM growth and fee revenue. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Is Quietly Reshaping Institutional Demand for BTC
- Positive Sentiment: ETF inflows into Ethereum products — and attention on BlackRock’s staked‑ETH fund — are attracting institutional interest that could boost iShares crypto fee income and platform relevance. Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis: Can $385M ETF Inflows Spark a Major Rally?
- Positive Sentiment: BlackRock Canada announced March cash distributions for numerous iShares ETFs, signaling ongoing fund activity and predictable cash flows for income‑focused investors. BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting several high‑yield iShares ETFs positions BlackRock as a go‑to provider for retirement and income investors, supporting long‑term AUM retention. 3 High-Yield BlackRock ETFs Perfect For Retirement
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s notes private credit is out of favor short‑term but remains recommended for long‑term retirement allocations — a nuanced take that may temper short‑term trading volatility but supports long‑run AUM prospects. Private Credit: Out of Favor Today, in 401(k)s Tomorrow
- Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock commentary on bond market hedging and where to find protection positions the firm as a market thought leader; that may support ETF flows but is not an immediate earnings driver. S&P 500 Sinks, TLT Cracks: The Hedge Isn’t Hedging Anymore — Where’s The New Safe Haven?
- Neutral Sentiment: Comments from CEO Larry Fink about AI’s labor impact and broader public discussion (including mentions by other public figures) raise macro staffing and policy themes but are not a near‑term earnings swing. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warns AI could leave the class of 2026 facing the highest unemployment in years—even without a recession
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP has opened an investor investigation into BlackRock, which introduces litigation risk and potential headline volatility while the inquiry proceeds. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BlackRock, Inc. – BLK
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage warning of growing private‑credit risks — flagged by major institutions including BlackRock — could pressure related fee streams and raise provisioning or due‑diligence costs. The Growing Risk in Private Credit: Why BlackRock and JPMorgan Are Raising Alarms
BlackRock Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $971.44 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,064.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,088.14.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.
In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.
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