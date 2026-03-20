Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 192.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6,347.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,351.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,308.89.

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BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $971.44 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,064.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,088.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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