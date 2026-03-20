Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 50,199 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,199 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,863. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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