Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JonesTrading

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JonesTrading from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JonesTrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 0.4%

GHI opened at $5.85 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $137.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 16.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country’s first social‐impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first‐mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed‐income developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.