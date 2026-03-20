Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Insider David Stevenson Acquires 12,894 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson bought 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 per share, with a total value of £9,928.38.
Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Performance
Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage stock traded down GBX 0.50 on Friday, reaching GBX 76.60. 827,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,207. The firm has a market cap of £435.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.00. Gresham House Energy Storage has a 1-year low of GBX 55.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.69.
Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile
Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.
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