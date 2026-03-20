Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Insider David Stevenson Acquires 12,894 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson bought 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 per share, with a total value of £9,928.38.

Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage stock traded down GBX 0.50 on Friday, reaching GBX 76.60. 827,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,207. The firm has a market cap of £435.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.00. Gresham House Energy Storage has a 1-year low of GBX 55.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.69.

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Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile

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Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

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