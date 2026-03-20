Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,089,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,949 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $36,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $35.18 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

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