GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a 1.1% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
Shares of XBTY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 24,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,288. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF
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