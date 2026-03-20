GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a 1.1% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBTY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 24,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,288. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

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About GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF

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GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is domiciled in the United States.​

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