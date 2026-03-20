Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Posts Earnings Results

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

GDRZF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Gold Reserve has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

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About Gold Reserve

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Gold Reserve Inc is a mineral exploration and development company incorporated in Nevada with executive offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Littleton, Colorado. The company focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits, primarily in South America. Gold Reserve’s corporate strategy centers on advancing its flagship mining interests toward production while managing the legal and regulatory framework surrounding its assets.

The company’s main asset is the Brisas Project, a former gold‐copper porphyry deposit located in Bolívar State, Venezuela.

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