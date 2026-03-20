Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.41, but opened at $42.74. Gold Fields shares last traded at $43.3850, with a volume of 1,045,095 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GFI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

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Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 633.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,314,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Gold Fields by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,889,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 159,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 49.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Further Reading

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