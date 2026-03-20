GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF $PBDC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares during the last quarter.

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Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBDC opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $231.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.58.

About Putnam BDC Income ETF

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies. PBDC was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Putnam.

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