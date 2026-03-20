George Magrath Sells 24,438 Shares of Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Stock

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) CEO George Magrath sold 24,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $127,321.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,750,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,954.55. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Opus Genetics Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRD opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. Opus Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $325.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.45.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Opus Genetics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Opus Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Opus Genetics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price target on Opus Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Key Stories Impacting Opus Genetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Opus Genetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support has been strengthening: Oppenheimer initiated coverage (outperform) and other firms (BTIG, Wedbush, Craig Hallum) have raised targets, lifting longer‑term upside expectations for IRD. Read More.

Analyst support has been strengthening: Oppenheimer initiated coverage (outperform) and other firms (BTIG, Wedbush, Craig Hallum) have raised targets, lifting longer‑term upside expectations for IRD. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional buying and position changes were reported (several funds added or increased stakes), which may support demand over time but do not guarantee immediate price support. Read More.

Institutional buying and position changes were reported (several funds added or increased stakes), which may support demand over time but do not guarantee immediate price support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/liquidity context: trading volume today is below average, the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are above the 200‑day, and the 12‑month range ($0.65–$5.30) frames near resistance — useful for timing trades but not a catalyst by itself. Read More.

Technical/liquidity context: trading volume today is below average, the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are above the 200‑day, and the 12‑month range ($0.65–$5.30) frames near resistance — useful for timing trades but not a catalyst by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling on March 16 is a likely principal driver of the pullback: CEO George Magrath sold 24,438 shares (~$127k), COO Joseph Schachle and other executives sold several thousand shares each. These filings (Form 4s) signal modest reductions in insider stakes and likely put near‑term downward pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Opus Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Opus Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opus Genetics by 95.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Genetics

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Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

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