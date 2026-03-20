George Brochick Sells 5,000 Shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director George Brochick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $182,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,810.44. The trade was a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI opened at $37.41 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31.

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Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $220.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $18,901,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,901,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 237,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 198,612 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

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About Universal Technical Institute

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Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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