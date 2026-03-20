General American Investors, Inc. $GAM Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 999.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 267,392 shares during the period. General American Investors accounts for about 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General American Investors by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,500. This represents a 11.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,650. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $246,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors Profile

Shares of GAM stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. General American Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

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