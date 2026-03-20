Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Issues Earnings Results

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Genelux Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $2.42 on Friday. Genelux has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.15.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNLX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Genelux

In related news, Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 482,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,073.60. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genelux during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genelux by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapies. Built on a proprietary vaccinia virus platform, the company’s programs are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while stimulating a systemic immune response. Genelux’s lead candidate, pexastimogene devacirepvec (GL-ONC1), is being evaluated in multiple indications, including peritoneal malignancies and head and neck cancers, where it is administered either intraperitoneally or systemically depending on the trial design.

Genelux’s pipeline leverages its experience with the GL-ONC1 construct to explore combination strategies with chemotherapy and immuno-oncology agents.

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